Southampton sack manager Mark Hughes has been sacked as Southampton manager after eight months in charge.

The Saints, who drew with Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, are 18th in the table.

Southampton confirmed the move in a statement, adding: “The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.”

First-team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will take charge of the team for the game against Tottenham tomorrow.

Hughes, who also had a spell at the south coast club during his playing career, joined Southampton in March, two months after being sacked by Stoke City.

The club was one point above the relegation zone at the time and the 55-year-old led them to safety last season by securing two wins from their last four games. –BBC