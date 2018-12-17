Southampton halt Arsenal

Charlie Austin’s 85th-minute header clinched victory for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on his home debut and ended Arsenal’s 22-match unbeaten run.

In a see-sawing encounter, the hosts took the lead after 20 minutes as Danny Ings muscled home a header from Matt Targett’s cross.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nodded in shortly after for Arsenal, following good work by Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal – but Ings struck again just before the break.

Nathan Redmond’s floated cross was precise and Ings cushioned a looping effort into the far corner. Arsenal turned the screw in the second half and restored parity as Mkhitaryan’s shot deflected in off Jannik Vestergaard.

The Gunners had their chances with Alex McCarthy impressing in the home goal, but Southampton were dangerous on the break and Shane Long had a goal rightly ruled offside before providing a teasing cross for Austin’s winner.

At the Amex Stadium, Eden Hazard scored one goal and assisted another as Chelsea held on to beat Brighton yesterday. The Belgium forward set up the Blues’ opener with a wonderful pass across the face of goal for the arriving Pedro to tap in on 17 minutes.

Willian then pounced on a loose pass from Leon Balogun and played in Hazard, who ran from just over the halfway line, outpacing the Brighton defence before slotting past Mat Ryan just after the half hour mark.

Brighton, who welcomed back Glenn Murray to the starting XI after a shoulder injury, barely threatened in the first hour. But they improved following Murray’s substitution for Romanian striker Florin Andone and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute. – BBC