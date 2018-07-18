South La Estates School wins JCI contest

SOUTH La Estates School has emerged winners of the third edition of the Accra Royale Junior Chamber International (JCI) inter-school reading contest, held over the weekend in Accra.

They beat Kaajaano Presbyterian Primary School and Tenashie L/A Primary School with 518 points while Tenashie and Kaajaano bagged 325 and 218 respectively at the end of the competition.

All 36 competitors from classes one to six received certificates and assorted prizes.

The competition covered areas such as comprehension, word formation, synonyms, antonyms, idioms, proverbs and a debate competition for pupils in class six.

According to the organisers, the competition formed part of a project dubbed “Brighten Your Corner Project,” aimed at restoring the culture of reading among children from ages five to fifteen in the La Dadekotopon municipality.

Speaking journalists after the event, the president of JCI Accra Royale, Mr. Daniel Nii Ayaa Annan said the competition formed part of a project which started in 2014 to equip the school with a library and also stock it with reading materials.

He said the group later initiated a reading contest in 2016 to access the impact of the library on the school children adding that “ this year we decided to invite two other schools in the municipality to compete after having internal competitions for two years.”

He indicated that, reading trains the mind and enhances the mental growth of the child.

Mr. Annan said Accra Royale JCI had chosen to promote not just reading in the lives of children while providing quality educational materials for efficient and effective learning in schools and among pupils.

He said it was the hope of JCI that the Ghana Education Service (GES) would come on board and expand the scope of the competition.

This, according to him would bring on board other schools within the municipality.

The Headmistress of the school, Mary Amasah, called on the pupils to inculcate the habit of reading to improve their vocabulary.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU