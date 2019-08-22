South Africa to play Zambia in friendly

South Africa will take on Zambia in an international friendly in Lusaka on September 7, a first game in charge for interim coach Molefi Ntseki.

The fixture will also be the first since the African Nations Cup finals, where Bafana Bafana was ousted in the quarterfinals by Nigeria.

The match has been confirmed by the South African Football Association, who had been having some difficulty in finding an opponent for the FIFA match day.

South Africa are in the African Nations Cup qualifiers Group C together with Ghana, Sudan and the winner of the preliminary round encounter between Mauritius and Sao Tome e Principe, which will be played in October.

Ntseki has been placed in temporary charge of the side following the resignation of coach Stuart Baxter earlier this month. –Supersport