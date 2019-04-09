Son joins gang in a robbery attempt against father

The police have arrested a university graduate, who allegedly joined four others in an attempt to rob his father of money at Timber Market in Accra, last Saturday.

Richmond Ansah Otman, 30, and his accomplices (names withheld) were reported to have planned to rob his father (name withheld) of his daily sales at his company.

The police retrieved machetes and a jack knife from Otman.

Otman, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the acting Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwaku Boadu Peprah, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said on April 6, at about 4:30p.m, the police received informaton that Otman, contacted a source, for assistance so that he could rob the father.

The police commander said the police arranged with the source, and agreed to embark on the robbery.

DCOP Peprah said Otman and three others riding on motorcycles emerged at the scene, armed with machetes and a jack knife, and attacked shop attendants, but the police arrested them.

He said in an attempt to arrest Otman, he pulled a jack knife, but the police shot at his leg and arrested him.

DCOP Peprah said a search on him revealed 32 rounds of 9mm ammunition in a bag he was carrying, adding that the suspect was taken to the Police Hospital.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI