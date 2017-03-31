Soldiers urged to embrace swimming

THE General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Southern Command of the Ghana Army, Brigadier-General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has entreated personnel of the military and their families to take up swimming as pastime.

He said that such recreational activities undertaken jointly by families helps to bind them together apart from the health benefits.

Brigadier Oppong-Peprah said these in Ho on Tuesday at the pool side at the Volt Barracks as part of a day’s working visit to Ho.

He was conducted round the various facilities by the Commanding Officer of The 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Colonel S. Amengor, after he had inspected a guard of honour by personnel of the unit.

The GOC said that soldiers needed peace, unity and joy in their homes to concentrate on the career duties.

For that matter, he said, it was important for them to involve their families in their leisure undertakings.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho