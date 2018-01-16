Skate: 4 for Binatone Soccer Challenge

International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), an NGO committed to the development of the physically-challenged members of society (particularly polio victims) in collaboration with its title sponsor, Binatone, is organising a local friendly tournament among four local teams namely; Western Tigers, Zongo Lions, Accra Giants and Ashanti Warriors.

Dubbed the Binatone Challenge Cup, the mini-tournament comes off this Saturday January 20, at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

IFSS, together with Binatone, have organised three International matches of which two were held in Ghana and the third in Nigeria.

The first was between Ghana and Nigeria which the former won by a close shave 3-2. Ghana played Togo in the second game which the Ghanaians triumphed again to lift the trophy. The third was a return match between Nigeria and Ghana. This match really showed the other side of the Nigerian side as they thrashed their sworn rivals 8-1.

On the local front, one match has been organised between the Accra Giants and Ashanti Warriors. The Ashanti warriors won after 90 minutes of great talent display on the pitch.

These games have shown to the world the potential of the players and Skate Soccer as a sport as it has had both international and local coverage.

This local friendly tournament will be the second local match organized by the IFSS and Binatone. This game promises to be exciting and highly charged.

Skate Soccer has come to stay through the collaboration of IFSS and Binatone.

IFSS was co-founded in 2017 by Mr. Sunil Lalvani (Group Managing Director of Binatone) and Mr. Albert Frimpong. Mr. Lalvani operates as president of IFSS with Mr Frimpong as the CEO.

Co-sponsors of the Challenge Cup match are Polytank, Hyundai, Diamond cement, Jumia and B5 Plus.

