Simon Abingya laid to rest

The mortal remains of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Constituency and Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Simon Anyoa Abingya, was on Saturday laid to rest at Kalbeo, a suburb of the Bolgatanga municipality.

A large crowd of people from all walks of life, including the former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur and wife Mathilda Amissah Arthur gathered to pay their last respect to the late Abingya who died on February 24 at the 37 Military Hospital after a protracted illness.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, led a government delegation to the funeral which was characterised by traditional rites, drumming and dancing as well as Catholic pre-burial service officiated by Reverend Father George Omondi, the Parish Priest of the Ola Parish at Bolgatanga.

It was a moment of grief when kith and kin broke down in tears, as the body was being lowered into the grave, signifying the end of his time on earth and the beginning of his journey to his maker.

There were tributes from his children, sisters, the NDC, BONABOTO, a civil society group representing the four traditional areas of Bolgatanga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo, “Friends of Abingya” nieces and nephews.

The late Abingya who left behind two wives was fondly remembered by his six children in the tribute, “You were our pillar, our rock, you taught us never to give up, you exemplified that in the 13 years you were sick, you never lost your sense of humour, you were a true definition of love, we take solace in the fact that you have your life in Christ.”

The late Abingya was born on July 14, 1948 and had a successful academic and political life. He studied for the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary level at the Bawku Secondary School, where he completed in 1969. By dint of his academic success he won a scholarship to study for one year at the Adolfo Camarillo High School in California in US, from 1967-1968.

He enrolled in the Navrongo Secondary School between 1969-1971 for his GCE Advanced Level before he went to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he graduated with Bsc in Mathematic in 1976. He also had his post-graduate Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast.

The late Abingya taught at the Navrongo Secondary School, Bolgatanga Girls Secondary and later travelled to Nigeria to teach at Silame –Sokoto High School and Polytechnique Institute of Sokoto State.

By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman