‘SIM registration agents must comply with statutory provisions’

Actors within the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) registration value chain have been urged to ensure full compliance with the SIM registration and activation processes in line with the relevant statutory provisions.

The caution followed the identification of a number of deficiencies with the existing registration regimes by the Ministry of Communication (MoC).

Addressing journalists at the Sunday edition of the bi-weekly media briefings organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra, the sector minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said government through the MoC had taken note of some concerns and some deficiencies within the existing SIM card registration in the country.

The concerns according to him included, the sale of pre-registered SIM cards, the use of pre-registered SIM cards and the use of fraudulently registered SIM cards.

He said these deficiencies gave way to fraudulent activities to be perpetrated through the use of mobile phones including, mobile money fraud, illegal SIM swap, termination of international traffic leading to loss of revenue to the state, impersonation and cyber-crime.

Mr Nkrumah noted that with government’s commitment to migrate towards a formalised digital economy as part of the digital Ghana agenda, it was important for the communications industry to ensure the integrity of an integrated database and systems.

This according to him would also build security, trust and confidence for the use of digital services, stressing that, “While we partner the relevant institutions for the complete rollout of the national identification cards for SIM registration, the National Communications Authority (NCA) will ensure strict compliance with the laws and engage mobile network operators and relevant stakeholders to address these deficiencies.”



By Cliff Ekuful