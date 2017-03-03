Silver Star Auto opens new branch

Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL), has marked the one-year anniversary of its Suzuki dealership with the opening of a new branch on the Graphic Road in Accra.

The company also used the occasion to launch two new Suzuki models; the Baleno and the Ignis.

The newly opened ultra-modern complex comprises a modern showroom, a well-stocked spare parts warehouse, and a state-of-the art service centre with modern facilities for handling all mechanical and electrical challenges, body and paint facility and a modern training centre.

According to Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, Chief Executive Officer of SSAL, the commissioning of the branch and the introduction of the two new Suzuki models was consistent with the company’s vision to continuously bring relevant and competitive vehicles to Ghanaians at relevant and convenient locations, hence the return to the “Graphic Road “ which is the main hub for the auto industry.

He invited all Suzuki car users and companies with fleet to take advantage of the attractive SSAL’s after-sales service contract packages to enjoy savings on the vehicle maintenance costs and have peace of mind as well.

Mr. Ali Hassan Halabi, Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana in his address applauded SSAL and the Kalmoni family for their essential role in boosting Ghana’s economy through job creation and building the auto industry.

Mr. Halabi also observed the Kalmoni family living up to its corporate social responsibility in the education sector and to the needy and the disadvantaged in the community which ought to be emulated by individuals and corporate entities.

Introducing the new Suzuki models to the invited guests, the Sales Manager for Suzuki at SSAL, Mr. Kwaku Sintim Boamah was optimistic the new Suzuki models would meet the expectations of users.

The fuel-efficient 1.4 litre engine Baleno he indicated offers ample space and packed with user-friendly features such as Keyless Entry, Cruise control, Push to start/stop button, Infotainment system, and safety features such as Parking sensors, and ABS.

“Similarly, the 1.2 litre engine Ignis comes with ABS, Bluetooth, Push to start/stop button, Cruise Control and an attractive Infotainment system,” he said.

By Kingsley Asare