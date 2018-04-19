Siemens to make massive investment in Ghana’s energy sector – Executive vice presiden

Mr Andreas Pistauer, Executive vice president for Siemens Power and Gas Africa says the company is committed to assisting Ghana in meeting its energy needs.

To this end, he said the company was committed to investing over $200 million in Ghana’s energy sector.

The investment he said would see the establishment of a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 660 megawatt thermal plant aimed at boosting the distribution of power in the country.

Speaking at the Ghana Industrial Customer workshop organised by Siemens in Accra on Tuesday he said “We are very prepared to contribute innovative solutions to Ghana’s energy sector. This combined cycle power plant will see Ghanaians enjoy highly efficient power.

The workshop sought to bring Siemens technology awareness to Ghana, especially to its customers in energy and oil and gas industry that would help them to grow their business.

It was attended by stakeholders in the energy sector who discussed issues on project financing, next-generation power plant for Ghana “Time for F-class GT” and Siemens’ value propositions for the biomass and waste to energy.

Mr Pistaur said the company was focusing on Ghana and the rest of Africa because energy needs of the continent were huge.

“Siemens aims at playing a constructive role in Africa’s success story. As the continent grows, we will strengthen our ability to further enhance the well-being of our employees and the society as a whole,” he said.

He said “it’s time to acknowledge the importance of Africa – not only by talking about it, but also by making the continent and its sustainable development a central focus of the world.”

He said there would be no meaningful economic development in Africa without efficient electricity hence the decision to assist with the provision of reliable energy for Africa countries.

Mr Edmund Acheampong, Country Manager of Siemens, in his welcome address said with 165 years of excellence in innovation and technology, the company has the tried and tested technology which it intends to deploy in maximising the energy sector.

Already, he said the company has 330 megawatts of installed capacity added to the national grid and was working with Rotan Energy to develop “efficient and environmentally friendly” 260 megawatts of thermal power.

He said Siemens has the technology to embark on the waste to energy project adding that his outfit was in discussion with independent power producers and other stakeholders to collaborate in that area.

Mr Acheampong said the cutting edge waste to power technology would be of immense benefit to all Ghanaians.

He also touted the company’s contribution to the education sector with the provision of automation equipment to some tertiary institutions as well as a donation to the Village of Hope.

Mr William Amuna, Policy Advisor at the Ministry of Energy and former CEO of GRIDCO reiterated government’s resolve to increase private sector participation in the distribution of power under the Compact Two of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the USA.

BY DAVID ADADEVOH