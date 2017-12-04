Siemens, Sekondi College sign pact for infrastructure, skills training support

Siemens Proprietary Limited (Ghana), subsidiary of global engineering giant Siemens, has entered into an agreement with Sekondi College (SEKCO), in the Western Region, to support the school with science and computer infrastructure and other resources.

The agreement was signed by the Country Manager of Siemens Ghana, Mr Edmund Acheampong and the Headmaster of Sekondi College, Mr Francis Rexford Sam.

This follows Siemens visit to Sekondi College earlier in February 2017, to assess the school’s science and ICT needs.

Under the agreement, Siemens will focus on three key areas: donation of science experiment kits, renovation and refurbishment of ICT laboratory including the supply of computers for students from SHS1 to SHS3.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Acheampong said “We began discussions earlier in February when we expressed our interest to support Sekondi College. I am glad we have signed the agreement today to fulfil that promise. It is important to us at Siemens to stand by our word.”

He said Siemens was happy to partner with the school because of the priority given to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, particularly the enrollment of more female students into these programmes.

“Siemens is careful to leave lasting footprints wherever we do business by investing in the communities that support our business. We believe that investing in the education of these students in this community will empower them at the individual level and also to participate in industry using skills that they acquire from school,” he said.

Mr Acheampong added that teachers from Sekondi College would undertake a training course as part of Siemens localisation programme to give the teachers a holistic view of technology for the future in order to effectively pass it on to students and the next generation of science and engineering enthusiasts.

The support package also comes with opportunities for an exchange programme between students of Sekondi College (SEKCO) and other partner schools in South Africa.

“This training scheme is to help expose the students to learn and embrace other cultures,” Mr Acheampong added.

Mr Edmund Acheampong said he was hopeful that the relationship with Sekondi College would be a long term one, noting that “The signing of this MoA is the beginning of a strong relationship we hope will endure. We look forward to a potentially rewarding relationship that will not only benefit the students and staff of Sekondi College but also the Sekondi community and contribute to the prosperity of Ghana as a whole.”

He however urged the management and students to ensure the science experimental kits and the ICT laboratory are maintained always and in good operating condition.

Headmaster of the school, Mr Francis Rexford Sam, expressed his gratitude to Siemens for the intervention and massive support.

By Times Reporter