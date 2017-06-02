SIC Insurance supports 100 medical students

SIC Insurance, Ghana’s largest insurer as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has presented a travel insurance sponsorship package to about 100 medical students for this years’ exchange programme abroad.

The programme is being organised by the International Federation of Medical Students’ Association (IFMSA).

A total premium of $5,000 was paid by SIC Insurance to support the medical students with a sum insured of €30,000 per student.

Presenting the package to the medical students, the Acting Managing Director, Mr Faris Attrickie, said education and health were priority areas for the company’s CSR activities.

The gesture he said shows SIC Insurance’s commitment to help build the capacity of the nation’s medical practitioners.

“Training our young medical students must be paramount on the nation’s health care agenda and regardless of where the students study abroad, evidence has shown that the exposure is usually a defining moment in a young medical person’s life and continues to impact the participant’s life for years after the experience,” he said.

Mr Attrickie challenged the medical students to use the opportunity as a catalyst to sharpen their maturity, empathy, support skills, and to gain related work experience that will equip them with the tools and on-the-job training needed to serve mother Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the medical students, Mr Asabere Kwabena Asante, the President of the University of Ghana Medical Students Association thanked SIC Insurance for the kind gesture.

By Times Reporter