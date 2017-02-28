Shop n Save supermarkets takes CSR to Madina

Shop n Save Supermarkets as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) at the weekend organised a free health screening for children at Madina Zongo Junction, Libya Quarters Park.

The programme organised in partnership with Cradle to Crayon, a non-governmental organisation was sponsored by Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Verna Natural Mineral Water and other soft drinks, Bedita Pharmacy and Ernest Chemist.

About 1,500 children benefited from the exercise which is under the company’s Worm Free Child Project to help deworm children across the country.

As part of the programme, the children were given souvenirs such as books, shoes, drinks and noodles.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times after the programme, the Human Resource Manager of Shop n Save Supermarkets, Margaret Titus-Glover said her outfit was concerned about the health of its customers and the communities in which the company operated.

Hence, she said, Shop n Save Supermarkets last year launched the Worm Free Child Project to help address worm infestation among children between two and 15 years in the country.

She said the objective of the project was to promote the health and wellbeing of the people in the community in which the company operated.

Mrs Titus-Glover said the first exercise was organised in August last year at Korle-Gonno in Accra in which the children in the community were dewormed.

She said the programme, which would be organised every six months, would be replicated in other communities across the country.

“The programme provides us opportunity to create awareness on healthy lifestyle and good life style,” Mrs Titus-Glover said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cradle to Crayon, Mrs Abigail Kontoh said the Cradle to Crayon was a programme on Sunny FM to educate women on pregnancy issues and childcare.

She said her organisation mooted the Worm Free Child Project to address worm infestation among children.

Quoting from the World Health Organisation, Mrs Kontoh disclosed that about 25 per cent of the world’s population had a problem with worm infestation with children at the greatest risk.

She further disclosed that 12 per cent of all diseases were worm related, saying worm infestation affect the academic performance of children.

Mrs Kontoh expressed gratitude to Shop n Save Supermarkets for the support and appealed to other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture of Shop n Save Supermarkets.

Some of the benefactors who spoke to the Ghanaian Times lauded Shop n Save Supermarkets for the programme.

By Kingsley Asare