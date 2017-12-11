Shift focus from academic qualification to professional certification – Dr. Edward Kwapong

The newly elected President of the Institute of Human Resources Practitioners, Ghana (IHRMP), Dr. Edward Kwapong has said human resource practitioners must welcome professional certification and say goodbye to raw academic qualifications for them to be relevant in the industry.

Dr. Kwapong said this when he delivered his speech at the ninth graduation ceremony of the IHRMP held in Accra on Friday.

“Academic giants are exchanging the academic crowns for professional trowels and that is the reality of the situation. Goodbye raw academic qualification, welcome professional certification. The days of academic fleece are over, the time has come for professional fleece,” the President of IHRMP added.

The Executive Director of IHRMP, Mr. Ebenezer Agbetor said, “The event marks a high point in the calendar of activities of the Institute because it shows that we are growing as an institute since the inception of the Professional Certification Program (PCP) in 2002. The numbers graduating today are 136 Associate and nine certified members as against last year’s figures of 98 and 12 respectively. A remarkably increase of 32 per cent in the number of students graduating.”

Mr. Agbetor charged the graduands to step out there and be good ambassadors of the profession that they have chosen and stand tall with the equipped tools and competencies to distinguish themselves.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Irene Asare, Director of HR, Facilities and Administration of Tullow Ghana Limited, who doubles as the reigning HR Practitioner of the Year, said, “There is fear that applying artificial intelligence and robotics will gradually spell the death of jobs, but HR practitioners needed to come to terms with the fact that artificial intelligence, robotics and human beings combine to deliver levels of productivity and outcomes in an organisation.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Artificial intelligence and robotics – The continued relevance of HR management’, Mrs. Irene Asare explained that, “It is not the future of the workplace, it is here with us and happening today in our workplaces. A radical change is already evident in the customer service sector.”

By Times Reporter