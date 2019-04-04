Sharks upset Hearts



Elmina Sharks FC caused the biggest upset in the ongoing Normalisation Committee (NC) special league when they inflicted a painful 1-0 defeat on Hearts of Oak 1-0 yesterday at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

The only goal of the high-on-energy game was scored by Felix Addo with about eight minutes to the end of the game.

It was their first win in the competition, having drawn goalless in their match day one fixture against Inter Allies at the Tema Stadium.

Guided by former Ghana international, Yaw Acheampong, who made a few changes to the first team that played Allies, the Sharks made their intentions clear from the start of the whistle although Hearts had a greater percentage of possession.

With a heavy presence in the midfield where Fatawu Mohammed, Aminu Mohammed, Kwadwo Obeng Jr and Benjamin Afutu bossed play, the Sharks remained composed in their area as they thwarted the efforts of the Phobians and relied on occasional breaks.

Despite the Phobian dominance, it was the Sharks that had the first sight at goal when they stormed the Hearts territory in one of their breaks but Emmanuel Addington’s effort hit the side of the net after dribbling past goalkeeper Richmond Ayi in the 12th minute.

The move boosted the confidence of the hosts and emerged from their shells to combat the Phobians.

That proved a positive move in their play as they begin to expose the Hearts rear but failed to create decent chances as Richard Mpong, Addington and Emmanuel Arthur improved their games.

Hearts remain superior in the second half but laboured to open up the Sharks defence.

The closest chance in the half fell to Obeng Jr in the 78th minute when he picked a ball outside the opponent’s goal area, dribbled his way through two defenders.

But before he lined up for a drive, the ball was cleared by a Sharks defender for a cormer kick which was wasted.

A similar corner kick five minutes later saw the Phobians lose possession to the Sharks whose Benjamin Tweneboah broke free from their markers; played a pass to Addington who laid a good one to Addo to poke home.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER