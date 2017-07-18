Sharks took us by surprise – C.K Akunnor

AshantiGold coach Charles Akunnor has lamented his side’s poor display in their 2-1 loss to Elmina Sharks in week 23 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The in-form Miners were stunned at their home ground by a spirited Elmina Sharks side as two first half goals from Eric Owusu and Benjamin Tweneboah condemned them to their first defeat in six games.

AshantiGold got a consolation goal from the most enterprising player on the field, Prince Owusu, who was adjudged as man of the match.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Akunnor expressed his frustration at his players performance.

“I am a little bit disappointed by the way we played not because we lost but the way and manner we played it, we were slow and tactically we were not discipline and a lot of things went wrong for us,” he said after the game.

“Defensively we didn’t do well at all and in the middle we were weak, we showed a lot of weakness today but we have to accept that, these guys took us by surprise.

“They were very discipline, they were very defensive and the only way we could attack them was to go through the wings and I kept saying it was difficult.