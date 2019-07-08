Seyram Bene to contest Ho Central seat

THE Presiding Member of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Eric Seyram Bene has declared his intention to contest the Ho Central Constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Bene, a contractor, who is also the Dean of Presiding Assembly Members in the Volta Region, said that it was time he brought his vast experiences from the assembly to serve in the capacity of a law maker of the area.

“The third-year law student at Wisconsin University in Accra said that youth empowerment projects would be his priority when given the nod,” he told the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Friday and said that, “this is something I have been planning for the past 12 years in the areas of agriculture, health, sports and other sectors.”

Mr Bene, who is serving a second term as Presiding Member of the assembly, is also the assemblyman of Amevor Electoral Area at Ho-Heve said that he had engaged a team to carry out a vigorous research to identify the priority youth empowerment areas, would also commit zeal and resources towards supporting and assisting quality education in the constituency.

“As a young man, my youthful exuberance will come in handy to develop the constituency in various ways,” he said.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO