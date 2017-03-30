Seven Great Princes Academy holds Cultural Day

Seven Great Princes Academy has held its first ever Cultural Day to celebrate various tribes, traditions and cultures of the students.

The day celebrated under the theme, ‘Unearthing cultural talent’, was opened to parents and the general public.

There were cultural dance performances, poetry recitals, individual tribe presentation and a talk on cultural diversity from international students from the United Kingdom, United States, Spain, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gabon in addition to the local cultural display by the various tribes in Ghana.

In her welcome address the Deputy Director of the Academy Mrs. Patience Brown spoke on the importance of the event to the growth of the children, saying that the school’s success hinges on three cardinal principles, that is education, sports and culture.

“The bedrock of the Seven Great Princes Academy is bringing out the hidden talents in the individual while in school and education would be more meaningful, hence we are instituting the Cultural Day celebration.”

She stated that this was one guiding principle that the school thrived on since its inception over three decades ago.

According to Mrs. Brown research had shown that students who attend schools with diverse population develop a firm understanding of the perspectives of children from different backgrounds and learn to function very well in multicultural as well as multi-ethnic environments.

“It is for this and other reasons that we deemed it fit to expose our students to see beyond their culture, to learn to understand and respect other people’s culture, which in a way helps prepare them for citizenship in a multicultural democracy,” she said.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the National Council of Persons with Disability Ms. Amanorbea Dodoo who was the guest of honour expressed excitement at the display put out by the students, adding that the exposure to other cultures was important for the children’s growth.

“The splendid display of culture from our brothers and sisters from the international community cannot be overemphasised, it is very important for children to know more about their culture and that of others in a very practical way which help them relate and understand better,” she said.

While congratulating the academy’s management for instituting the Cultural Day celebration to help the student in that light, she lauded parents present for expressing keen interest in their children’s extra-curricular activities.

By Raymond Ackumey