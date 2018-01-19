Seven Great Princes Academy adjudged 2017 best basic school

The Seven Great Princes Academy has for the second year running been adjudged the best in 2017 at the basic school level in the country after topping the BECE results.

The school based at Ablekuma Central and North constituencies scored a grand aggregate total of 351 points on the Accra Metropolitan Education Directorate’s 2017 BECE Results and Analysis to place first.

They were followed by Lydian’s International School in Ablekuma South which came second with 114 points and Grace Dew International School which followed in third with 47 points respectively.

On grade per subject basis score, Seven Great Princes recorded 57 students out of a total of 57 scoring grade one in the English Language paper.

In Integrated Science, 55 pupils scored grade one while two had grade two and 55 out of 57 students scored grade one in Mathematics.

In French, 56 out of 57 pupils scored grade one likewise the Ghanaian Language (Ga) which also witnessed 57 out of 57 pupils scoring grade one.

The research also found out that all 32 students who sat for the Home-Economics paper scored grade one.

The cumulative sum of the aggregate grades catapulted the school to the summit of the table for the second year running.

Headmaster of the Lartebiorkorshie branch of the school, Mr Samuel Abbey in a media interaction on Tuesday attributed the school’s success to the competent teaching staff.

In his view, without a competent teaching staff, it would have been difficult to achieve those laurels especially when they have to compete with other schools that strive for excellence.

According to him, the school would not rest on its oars but work harder to perform much better next year.

Some students of the school the media spoke with recounted the past history of the school as an academic institution where high marks are obtained, hence their zeal to follow suit.