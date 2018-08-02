Serena suffers worst career loss

Twenty-three time major champion Serena Williams suffered the worst loss of her storied career on Tuesday, falling 6-1 6-0 to Britain’s Johanna Konta in the first round of the Silicon Valley Classic.

After a routine hold to start the match, Williams lost the next 12 games in a one-sided affair that lasted less than an hour, stunning the partisan crowd of 3,000 at San Jose State University.

Those expecting to see Williams continue to battle back after a difficult child birth last year were left disappointed as the 36-year-old committed 25 unforced errors to Konta’s nine and managed to put just 41 per cent of her first serves into play.

“I think she played well in the second set and I think I wasn’t sharp at all in the first set and she got confident and she clearly ran away with it,” the American said after the loss.

Williams, who lost the Wimbledon final earlier this month to German Angelique Kerber, had never lost a match before where she did not win at least two games since turning pro in 1995. – Reuters