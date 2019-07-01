Serena, Murray considering mixed doubles partnership

SERENA Williams has said she is ‘available’ in response to the question of a possible partnership with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

At a press conference on Saturday, Williams said: “We just have to wait and see.”

The comments follow Murray hinting earlier in the week that he would like to team up with Serena or her sister Venus, at the tournament.

Murray said: “I’d be up for that.”

He added: “They’re both brilliant players but I don’t know whether they’re up for playing or not. They’re both very busy.”

The former world No 1 did little to defuse the rumours in his press conference either, adding: “She’s arguably the best player ever. She would be a pretty solid partner!”

Murray, who announced earlier in the year that he expected to retire soon, due to injury, underwent hip surgery in a bid to salvage his career. He has since then switched his focus from singles to doubles, winning the men’s title at Queen’s last week with Feliciano Lopez.

Following the victory, the three-time Grand Slam winning player said he may yet return to the singles event, but would be taking his time.

The 2018 finalist and 11th-seed Serena starts her Wimbledon campaign against Giulia Gatto-Monticone, while Venus will meet with Cori Gauff. – Eurosport