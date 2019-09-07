Sept. 7 proposed for FA election

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has proposed a September 27 date for the much anticipated elections of the local football regulatory body.

That will, however, be preceded by the release of a roadmap for the election by the Normalisation Committee.

This came to light on Thursday’s Extraordinary Congress of the FA, which eventually declared elections opened with the adoption of the reviewed statutes which paves the way for elections to be held.

“One critical aspect of the process has been done and the next step is the more important one which is the elections and we are set to have it in coming days,” Dr Amoah stated.

“The steps to be taken for elections are all in the statutes which would be summarised into a roadmap for the process,” he stressed.

The election of a new executive became necessary following the dissolution of the Kwesi Nyantakyi board over corrupt activities exposed by a documentary produced by Ghana’s ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr Nyantakyi was subsequently banned by FIFA from engaging in any football activity after the entire GFA had been dissolved.

The Normalisation Committee was later formed to take over the administration of football in the country and review its statutes to pave the way for elections of a fresh executive.

“I think that we have delivered on our mandates which included organising a league, participate in international competitions, provide new statutes for the GFA and also hold elections,” he said.

With their tenure set to expire on September 30, Dr Amoah said, they would put everything together to ensure that elections were held before leaving office.

