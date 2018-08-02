‘Separate football from politics’

Mr Charles Kwadwo Ntim (Micky Charles), founder and bankroller of Techiman City Football Club, has said that party politics is derailing the proposed reforms in Ghana football.

He said certain individuals and stakeholders are pursuing political agenda which has hindered the efforts of the FIFA Liaison Team tasked to return football to normalcy.

Mr Kwadwo Ntim said, there had not been any significant strides, since the Anas documentary which revealed the rot in Ghana football.

In the said documentary, FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi was cited for wrongdoing as referees were also caught accepting bribes to fix matches.

But regardless of the happenings that has transpired over the past weeks, a FIFA/CAF Liaison team have been put in place, to outline measures to steer the affairs of football in Ghana.

However, it appears there is no headway so far.

“We are still here because of the utterances from some of my colleagues and people who are politicising the issues.

“The situation we have in our hands now is not all about politics. Football should be separated from politics.

“We all have our political preferences but we should try as much as possible to separate the issues. I don’t think the government has a long term agenda of running football; they are just trying to cleanse our system, ”he told GNA Sports.

“We just don’t have the fundamental structures and we must know that football is not in normal times, that are why government has taken control, because majority of Ghanaians are furious over how football had been run over the past decades,” he ended.

“In my view, I wish all football people would collaborate efficiently with the team to put in place the structures for football to kick off again. –GNA