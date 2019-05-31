Selfish political parties retarding progress of nation–Nunoo-Mensah

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has lambasted the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for plunging the progress of the country.



According to him, “the nation is sinking and losing massively in all aspects of the economy due to the selfish nature of both political parties, neither the NPP nor the NDC has the interest of the nation at heart, a reason they keep thwarting the progress of the country”.



Speaking at the third Revolutionary Lecture Series to mark June 4 celebrations on the theme: ‘Developing a national character for sustainable good governance,’ Brig Gen Nunoo-Mensah insisted that “the NPP and NDC are only interested in fighting amongst themselves at the expense of the country, the sad aspect of our life is we behave as if we’re fighting for ourselves and not for the nation but it’s always been like this for years since our parents were uneducated people but they were honest people.



“We end up fighting every day, NPP, NDC, when there are issues to settle but today we’re behaving as if we’re not Ghanaians and the country is losing because we don’t work together as a people, we’re always fighting amongst ourselves.



“What makes me sad is that the two major parties don’t care about the nation and I mean it, I am saddened by the status of the country, I entreat both NPP and NDC to team up and work together for the country to move from its underdeveloping stage to a developed country,” Brig Gen (rtd) Nunoo-Mensah admonished.. –ghanaweb.com