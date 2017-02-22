Self-styled military man, 3 others grabbed by police

A self-styled military man who has allegedly been terrorising residents at Achimota was yesterday arrested by the Police in Accra.

Samuel Arthur 40, driver was reported to have dressed in military uniform and robbed his victims.

The police suspects he might have been operating for some time now and many have fallen victim to his activities.

The Mile ‘7’ District Police Commander, Superintendent Yussif Tanko at a news conference said his outfit had information about Samuel’s activities at Ofankor near Achimota.

The Commander stated that on February 20, the suspect who was wearing a Military T-shirt and in driving a Kia Sorento vehicle with registration number AW 9434-14, which was believed to have been stolen was arrested by the police patrol team.

Supt Tanko said a search in the vehicle revealed a set of military uniform.

During interrogation, he told the police he was a military officer at the 48 Engineers at Teshie with staff number 1834 and called Staff Sergeant, Samuel Arthur.

Supt. Tanko said when he was further questioned of the name of his unit commander, he mentioned one Sarpong.

“His attention was drawn to the fact that he could not mentioned his unit Commander without adding the rank” he added.

The Commander said he later confessed to the police he was not a soldier but stole the uniform from a 207 vehicle given to him by his uncle, staff Sergeant Hackman Adu, at the 48 Engineers.

In another development Supt Tanko stated that three people have been arrested at Ofankor barrier by police for possessing deadly implements.

Ernest Frimpong, 17, Caterer, Edward Adjei, 18, electrician and Ussif Mmai, 18, unemployed were arrested in the possession of knives, daggers and cutlasses on board Daewoo Matrix taxi cab with number GG 4352-15.

He said when interrogated they could not tell the police where they were going and the use of the implement in their possession.

Supt Tanko said the suspects were currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

He called on the public who have fallen victim to any of the suspect to report to the police.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi