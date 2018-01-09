Select SHS schools to be fumigated

Some selected senior high schools (SHS) in the country are to benefit from a free fumigation exercise, as part of efforts to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases on campuses.

The exercise , a gesture by Ike Laundry and Cleaning Services (ILCS) , as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations , was piloted on Saturday at the Accra Girls SHS in Accra.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ILCS, Mr.Isaac Akwasi Ampong, Achimota SHS, also in Accra and others to be selected later, would be covered before the end of the year.

He told the media the fumigation was necessitated by recent outbreak of diseases at some SHS in the country, which claimed the lives of some students, left many others hospitalised and got parents and guardians petrified.

Mr Ampong expressed worry about the congestion in some SHS in the country and called on philanthropists and corporate organisations to support government, in its quest to tackle bed bug infestation and spread of infectious diseases.

“If the students keep sharing space with blood sucking insects and also live under conditions which threaten their health, they wouldn’t have the peace of mind to study, that is why we at ILCS want to offer our support in every little way to selected schools to promote safety at the dormitories,” he added.

Mr Ampong urged school authorities to ensure their dormitories were fumigated, at least every term, to reduce the incidence of the spread of infectious diseases and bed bug infestation.

Mr Prince Sackey, Assistant Headmaster of Accra Girls SHS, after the fumigation exercise, expressed gratitude to ILCS for the kind gesture and said the fumigation would go a long way in improving sanitation at the dormitories.

He further called on the other organisations to emulate the steps of ILCS.

By Jonathan Donkor