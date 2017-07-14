SEKCO Board urged to deliver

The new Board of Governors for Sekondi College (SEKCO), has been urged to assist the school to address deficits in infrastructure, and also help in the active enforcement of discipline to improve academic performance.

Mr. Francis Rexford Sam, Headmaster of SECKO, made the call during the swearing in of the 17-member Board, here on Wednesday, by a High Court Judge and an old student, Justice Hannah Taylor. The board is chaired by a retired educationist, Mr. Ayub Morgan.

According to Mr. Sam, the three relocation of the school from three sites to the present location over last 66years, had deprived the school of critical structures needed for smooth administration.

He mentioned that SECKO lacked a well-equipped science laboratory, a befitting library, a home economics and visual art block, a power generator, adequate boys and girl dormitories and classrooms blocks.

Additionally, he said the school needs an effective water supply system, and bungalows for staff.

According to Mr Sam, SECKO deserved better infrastructure, arguing that despite the challenges, its products had played critical roles in society.

He appealed to the government, the metropolitan assembly, Members of Parliament, old students, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and all stakeholders to assist the school to attain its fullest potential.

“Management expects the new board by 2020 to preside over the accelerated infrastructural development of the school. The new board must help us whip up enthusiasm for schooling. They should help us set and achieve a new academic achievement target. This new strategic plan matrix shall be drawn before the commencement of the 2017/2018 academic year,” Mr Sam stressed.

Despite the challenges, the SECKO headmaster reported that the agricultural revolution in the school remain on course with the increased agriculture production by the school.

Responding, the SECKO Board Chairman, Mr Ayub Morgan, stressed on the need of improvement in teaching and learning for overall academic excellence, adding that addressing the challenges of infrastructure was important for the school’s progress.

“There is more left to be done. But, I am confident that the new board will find solutions to the numerous infrastructural and facility gaps,” he stated.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Sekondi