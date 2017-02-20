Seidu, Nkegbe grab medals at Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge

Ghana’s ‘Go Get Dem’ Wheelchair race team has won gold and silver in the women’s and men’s categories at the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge (OCC) in George, South African on Saturday.

Ayishetu Seidu, winner of the OCC women’s 42km T 53/54 2015 edition, won the coveted prize again in her division, beating a quality field to the ultimate crown.

Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, also a silver medalist in the men’s 42km T 53/54 in 2015 and a three-time Olympian, took silver behind South Africa’s Ernst van Dyk in the men’s 42km race while Zimbabwe’s Elfort Moya settled for third place.

In an interview, the Founder of the ‘Go Get Dem’ Racing club, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, expressed his gratitude to Ethiopian Airlines for making their dream of participating in the event possible following the support they enjoy from the global airline.

Ethiopia Airlines sponsored the team to the championship with flight tickets to travel to South Africa.

He explained his club missed out on the competition in 2016 due to financial constraints, adding that the sponsorship took off a heavy financial burden on them.

It will be recalled that a four-member ‘Go Get Dem’ team achieved a historic 4 medals at the 2015 OCC event with Ayishetu Seidu and Maclean Dzidzeinyo winning gold in the women’s 42km marathon and the men’s 21km marathon, and Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe and Yakubu Mohammed winning silver and bronze in the men’s 42km event.

They were among a record number of 870 competitors from across the world who took part in the competition. The team is expected back in Ghana next week.