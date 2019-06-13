Security makes strides in other kidnapping incidents –Information Minister

Three Nigerians and their five Ghanaian accomplices allegedly involved in the kidnapping of two Canadian girls at Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, were yesterday arrested by a team of National Security operatives.

Their arrest marks a major breakthrough for the security agencies who have been trying to unravel elements behind recent kidnappings that have engulfed the country.

The operation which lasted for 25 minutes also led to the rescuing of the two ladies who have been held hostage by their captives in Kenyasi in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality, for nearly one week

Addressing journalists in Accra, to confirm the arrest, the Minister of Information Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the first arrest took place at about 7pm on Tuesday.

He said the arrest of the first suspect marked a major breakthrough for the operatives as it led to the arrest of the other suspects who eventually led the team to where the girls were being held hostage.

Mr Nkrumah said the 25minutes operation which involved the exchange of fire between the operatives and the kidnappers was solely carried out by Ghanaians without the assistance of any foreign agency.

He explained that though some Canadians were flown into the country following the news of the kidnapping of their nationals, they played no role.

“It is important for me to emphasise that this operation did not involve the assistance of any foreign collaborators. It was solely conducted by Ghanaian security operatives and the successful manner in which it was carried out shows that our men have the capacity to deal with such issues,” he added.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the security agencies were attaching same seriousness to other kidnapping incidents in the country and some strides had been made in that direction.

“Even though we would have loved that some level of information was kept low, we have to put out that another suspect in connection with the kidnapping of the Takoradi girls have been arrested because it was already in the public domain,” he said.

The Minister appealed to the media to be circumspect with their commentaries on issues involving security in general and kidnappings in particular, as it had implications for the investigative processes.

By Cliff Ekuful