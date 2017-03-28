Scrap dealer nabbed for robbery

A 23-year-old scrap dealer had been arrested by the police for his involvement in an alleged robbery at Nsawam in the Eastern region.

Sadiq Mohammed, also known as “Asafo Tse”, and three other accomplices, were reported to have attacked drivers of three articulated vehicles, on the Nsawam Highway with cutlasses and sticks and bolted with two mobile phones,GH¢8,600 and 150,000 CFA.

Two of his accomplices, Kwame Aheto and Mubarak Bashir, the leader of the gang, were arrested early March, this year and remanded into police custody assisting in investigation.

One Tsormey, is currently on the run and being sought by the police.

The outgoing Nsawam District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Michael Dandy Zah comfirmed the story to The Ghanaian Times here yesterday.

He said that on February 4, at about 11pm, one of the trucks with registration number GE-5574-15 and from Tema en-route Burkina Faso and developed a mechanical fault near the Coca Cola Company.

DSP Zah said two other drivers of articulated truck with numbers ATG 1143-RN and AS 5925-13 stopped to assist the driver, adding that the drivers could repair the vehicle and they slept in their respective vehicles

He said at about 2:30am Mohammed and his accomplices attacked the drivers of three articulated trucks, and bolted with their valuables.

The police commander said the drivers reported the case to the Nsawam Police and through investigations Aheto and Bashir were arrested and they mentioned Mohammed as their accomplice.

DSP Zah said the suspect was arrested on March 24, and is currently assisting in investigations.

He said Mohammed would soon be put before court with charges of conspiracy to rob.

From Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, Nsawam