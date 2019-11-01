School of Languages lauds Peru for immense support

The Dean of the School of Languages at the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has lauded the Embassy of Peru in Ghana for its immense contributions to the school and students offering Spanish.

She made this acknowledgment while addressing the participants at a colloquium organised by the School of Languages at the Great Hall of the University.

The colloquium was under the theme, “Non-African languages in Africa: Impact on African modernity and development”.

Prof. Amfo expressed gratitude to other embassies including the France, Russian Federation, Chile and Spain for their enormous support over the years.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times, Miguel Ramirez, Charge d’Affaires of the Peru Embassy in Ghana said since the establishment of the Embassy in October 2014, it has been participating in events organised by the University of Ghana, especially the Spanish Department.

He said the embassy has been a support to the University of Ghana by presenting educational resources to the School of Languages.

Mr Ramirez said the Diplomatic mission of the Peru Embassy in Ghana has presented several educational materials to the University in order to aid students’ academic well-being.

According to him, various departments at the University of Ghana has benefitted from the Peru Embassy in Ghana including the Centre for Latin America Studies, Modern Languages Department, School of Languages, Institute of African Studies, Department of Music among others.

Highlighting on the need for encouraging students, Mr Ramirez reiterated that the diplomatic mission has launched award prizes for students of the Spanish Section of the University of Ghana dubbed “Vale un Peru”, which started with the “Premio Vale un Peru” which was an award for the Best Graduating Student of the Spanish Department.

He added that there was an internship programme offered to students from the Spanish Department called “Pasantia Vale un Peru”, for their outstanding performance exhibited in a yearly quiz dubbed “Noche Latina”.

Fostering a good relation between students and the embassy, Mr Ramirez said another award which is organised by the embassy, “Vale un Peru: Grant for Peruvian Promotion and Research”.

This, he said, was a grant awarded to students or alumni of the Spanish Section who wants to undertake a project in the research and creative arts.

Providing corporate training to students, the Embassy had offered four paid interns from the University of Ghana yearly to prepare them for the job market, Mr Ramirez stated.

Being passionate about women empowerment, the Embassy of Peru in Ghana has encouraged female students of the Spanish Department to take up positions in society and strive to achieve their dreams, by presenting them with a story of an Afroperuvian Herione of Peru’s Independence called “Micaela Bastidas”, to emulate her role.

BY ALFRED NII ARDAY ANKRAH