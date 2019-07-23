Scholarship beneficiaries urged to pursue academic excellence
Mr Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, has called on beneficiaries of the district level educational scholarship scheme to make the best of the opportunity given them.
Speaking at the national launch of the district level Scholarship scheme in Sekondi,
He said the scholarship package would cater
The Registrar said the scholarship scheme has been
He said the scholarship scheme was renewable and shall be renewed annually, adding that only deserving students would continue to enjoy the scholarship.
He appealed to the recipients to embrace the opportunity and give their best output by pursuing academic excellence.
He said plans are far advanced to secure more scholarships from the oil and gas sector and advised the beneficiaries to choose marketable and relevant courses to enable them
Nana Kobina Nketiah V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, expressed joy and appreciation to the government for bringing the scholarship to the district level. –GNA