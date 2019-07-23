Scholarship beneficiaries urged to pursue academic excellence

Mr Kingsley Agyemang, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, has called on beneficiaries of the district level educational scholarship scheme to make the best of the opportunity given them.



Speaking at the national launch of the district level Scholarship scheme in Sekondi, Mr Agyemang said the objective of the secretariat was to give opportunities to every Ghanaian between the ages of 18-23.



Mr Agyemang said the programme which cost GH¢ 100,000 has been structured in a way that recipients would be absorbed under the one district, one factory (1D1F) project by the time they complete their education.



He said the scholarship package would cater for the academic facility user fee or the tuition fee of deserving students in any accredited local institution in Ghana.



The Registrar said the scholarship scheme has been decentralised to give meaning to transparency and accessibility…”In terms of transparency, the scheme is operating an open door policy by bringing the scholarship to the door step of the recipients in their various districts, devoid of nepotism and biases”.



Mr Agyemang said the district scholarship review committees has membership from the MMDCE’s, representatives from the traditional authorities within the districts, a representative from a tertiary institution or Ghana Education Service in the district or municipality and two representatives appointed by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.



He said the scholarship scheme was renewable and shall be renewed annually, adding that only deserving students would continue to enjoy the scholarship.



He appealed to the recipients to embrace the opportunity and give their best output by pursuing academic excellence.



Mr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education, said the President sees education as the centre-piece for the transformation of the nation, hence the implementation of the policy.



Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said education is a golden tool for industrial development, hence the institution of the policy by the President.



He said plans are far advanced to secure more scholarships from the oil and gas sector and advised the beneficiaries to choose marketable and relevant courses to enable them get jobs after school.



Nana Kobina Nketiah V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, expressed joy and appreciation to the government for bringing the scholarship to the district level. –GNA