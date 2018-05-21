Satellites progress … with 2-0 win over Algeria’s Junior Foxe

Ghana’s Black Satellites are through to the final qualifying round of 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (ACN) after beating Algeria 2-0 yesterday at the Cape Coast stadium in their second leg clash.

The three-time champions advance on aggregate following a 0-0 away draw in Algiers last week.

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq – both part of Ghana’s U-17 World Cup team in India 2017 – grabbed the goals for Black Satellites.

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 36th with a beautifully struck shot from outside the box.

Two minutes after recess, winger Ibrahim Sadiq doubled the lead with a brilliant solo run before calmly slotting home.

Ghana continued to create a number of chances after going up but failed to translate them into goals as the Algerians struggled to record an away goal.

The Black Satellites will face Benin for a place at the final tournament scheduled for February 2-7 in Niger.

The first leg of the Ghana-Benin clash has been fixed for the weekend of July 13, 14 or 15 while the second leg will be played between July 20, 21, and 22.