Satellites lock horns with Algeria today

Ghana’s U-20 side the Black Satellites will this afternoon begin another campaign for the next Africa Youth Championships (AYC) when they take on the Young Dessert Foxes of Algeria in the second round first leg qualifier at the Stade du 20 Août 1955 (Bordj Bou Arréridj) Stadium in Algeria.

The Black Satellites drew a bye in the first round of qualifiers alongside countries like Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gambia, Egypt, Angola, Mali, South Africa, Zambia, Congo and Sudan.

Having failed to qualify for the 20th edition last year in Zambia following a 2-3 loss on aggregate to Senegal, the new crop of players formed around some premiership players alongside previous starlets are beaming with high hopes.

Each member is bent on qualification for Niger 2018.

Newly appointed head coach of the side Jimmy Cobblah and his assistant, Nuru Ahmed who coached some of the players at the U-17 level last year believe Ghana will scale over the Algerian hurdle and make it to the final phase of qualifiers in July.

According to Head Coach Cobblah he has some of the best players from the Ghanaian top-flight who fall within the range required and building the team around them has come with no struggle.

“The team has been in camp since March 26 preparing for this fixture, we have had a look at some of the players ahead of this game and I can say for now we have the boys to go and do Ghana proud in Algeria.”

In a pre-departure chat on Wednesday, Cobbinah told the Times Sports he was optimistic although the team was not yet to peak.

The likes of Belgium based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen who plays for KAS Eupen, midfielder Saliw Babawo of Belarusian side Dynamo Brest, Swedish Abdul-Halik Hudu of Hammarby IF and Ibrahim Tanko of Red Star Belgrade made the trip alongside local components like skipper Ishaku Konda, Maxwell Arthur, Jude Ekow Arthur, Ibrahim Danlad, Ibrahim Sadiq, Ibrahim Sulley, Gideon Mensah, Kudus Mohammed and Richard Danso among others.

The reverse fixture would be honoured at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on July 20-22.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY