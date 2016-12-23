Sarpong jumps to Grant’s defense

Controversial Ghanaian coach, J.E Sarpong has jumped to the defense of Black Stars’ coach, Avram Grant over calls that local players should be included in the squad for the 2017 AFCON.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs’ coach insists that no local player is ready to be part of the team and has since urged the Israeli trainer not to consider any locally based footballer in his squad.

Coach Sarpong’s view stems from the fact that without competitive games as a result of the FA/PLB failure to start the local league on schedule, local players have not been tested and have not gone through the rudiments to test their readiness – physically and technically – for the championship.

“We were supposed to start the league on December 18, but we are still dragging our feet. Grant will only name players who are in form and active,” he said.

“No local player has been active since September. So how does Grant choose an inactive player for the AFCON and turn around to blame him when things don’t go well?

“Fans have been pushing for the inclusion of Latif Blessing and Inusah Musah but all will end nowhere. Grant is right if he doesn’t choose any local player,” he added.

Many have raised concerns that Latif Blessing and Inusah Musah must be included in the squad for the tournament in Gabon since they are the best player and best defender respectively in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

“The question we should be asking ourselves is that since September, have these players played any competitive game? He quizzed. It is those games that give the players the platform to prove their capabilities and coaches to do assessment but if they are not playing, how does he assess them?”-Ghanasoccernet.