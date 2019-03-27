Lifestyle

Sark commends Patapaa for flaunting White girlfriend

March 27, 2019
Patapaa with White girlfriend and Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has commended ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty for ‘grabbing’ a White girlfriend in Europe.

Patapaa after his Europe tour was cancelled posted a video yesterday with his White girlfriend on social media.

He was seen kissing and cooking with her in a kitchen.

Sarkodie, after watching Patapaa’s video where he is seen kissing and smooching his White girlfriend, took to his official Twitter handle and shared the video with the caption: “Patapeezy!!! Highest !!!”

In other news, some online portals have reported that Patapaa’s girlfriend in Ghana has been hospitalised as a result of broken heart.

