Sark commends Patapaa for flaunting White girlfriend

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has commended ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty for ‘grabbing’ a White girlfriend in Europe.

Patapaa after his Europe tour was cancelled posted a video yesterday with his White girlfriend on social media.

He was seen kissing and cooking with her in a kitchen.

Sarkodie, after watching Patapaa’s video where he is seen kissing and smooching his White girlfriend, took to his official Twitter handle and shared the video with the caption: “Patapeezy!!! Highest !!!”

In other news, some online portals have reported that Patapaa’s girlfriend in Ghana has been hospitalised as a result of broken heart.

Adomonline.com