Sanitation Ministry begins evacuation of illegal dumpsites in Accra

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has begun an emergency evacuation of heaps of refuse at illegal dump sites at the Mallam and Timber Markets in Accra.

The exercise at a third illegal dump site at Mpoase at Glefe in Accra is yet to start because of lack of access road to the place.

Subsequently, the ministry has therefore given a one-week ultimatum to owners of the structures to remove them or have bulldozers of the ministry do so for them.

The sector minister, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda and his deputy, Mr Patrick Moamah yesterday visited the dump sites to ascertain progress of work as well as familiarise themselves with the challenges of the waste management companies contracted to undertake the collection.

While the contractors at the Mallam and Timber markets dump sites were busy working, there was no show at Mpoase and the minister not happy with the situation ordered the owners of the structures on the access road to the dump sites to relocate within one-week.

Mr Adda indicated that the waste collection must be done within a month since the illegal dump sites posed serious health hazard to the residents, shoppers and traders.

The drains, he said, were also chocked making the flow of water impossible.

He said the illegal dump sites after the clearing would be filled with latrite, fenced and turned to green parks to prevent people from dumping refuse there again.

Mr Adda said as a first measure, three smaller collection points would be created for the members of the Bola Taki Tricycle Association to dump their refuse into containers after which bigger trucks would send them to the major dump sites.

The land size in very big and the minister indicated could be turned into a useful place and warned residents to stop dumping at the unapproved sites.

The minister stated that, the government in partnership with the private sector would soon build recycle factories within the region to create jobs for the youth as well as recycle waste.

The Chief Executive Officer of Tidy Help Waste, Kofi Ampofo told the minister and his entourage that they had begun compacting the waste after which they would fill it with latrite and assured that the project would be completed on schedule.

By Lawrence V. Akpalu