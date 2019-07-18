News

Sandema SHTS student dies in unrest…school closed down

July 18, 2019
One student of the Sandema Senior High Technical School in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region has been confirmed dead following student unrest that broke out on the campus around 11:30p.m. on Tuesday.

The District Chief Executive for Builsa North District, Mr David Amoabil Afoko, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview, said the actual cause of the death of the student was yet to be established.

He indicated that the school had been temporarily closed down for two weeks whilst a Committee had been instituted to investigate into the incident and to come out with the appropriate recommendations to avert future recurrence.

The DCE said the decision was reached after the District Security Council (DISEC) together with the District   Directorate of Education and the school’s management held   a crunch meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile sources  close to the Ghanaian Times indicates  that the  deceased whose name was only given  as Nashiru was reportedly hit in the chest by  stray bullets  from the barrels of  the  police team who were  dispatched to the scene  to restore calm.

An eye witness told the Ghanaian Times that whilst the deceased died fromthe bullet wounds at the  district hospital in Sandema, another female student also collapsed during the incident and  had been admitted in   emergency ward.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, SANDEMA

