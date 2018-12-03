Salia crowned ‘Man Ghana 2018’

Veteran bodybuilder, Kofi Salia, was on Saturday crowned ‘Man Ghana 2018’ at this year’s contest held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Having earlier snatched the diadem in the super heavyweight category as a sole contestant, the feat – controversial though, was his fourth ‘Man Ghana’ accolade and sent his fans into all night jubilation while opposing fans criticized the decision of the judges.

Paired in the final showdown with winners of the other categories, winners of the heavyweight and middleweight divisions appeared to have made the cut with their fine posture and well-trimmed physique but the judges decided otherwise.

But for the new ‘Man Ghana’, it was a great reward for his hard work and celebrated in style.

The event, organized by the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) was attended by an encouraging crowd who were thrilled with musical performances from some of Ghana’s finest, notably Keche, Kofi Kinata and others.

Joseph Ofoliquaye made amends in the heavyweight division with an enterprising workout to emerge the winner ahead of Francis Amono and Ali Akim in second and third positions.

One of the crowd’s favourite, Godwin Frimpong topped the middleweight division ahead of William Kankam in second and Prince Kofi in third.

Derek Marley emerged winner in the lightweight division. He was trailed in second and third positions by Ali Deen and Abraham Torkornoo with Adom Mobio winning the bantamweight category ahead of Puedam Abubakari and John Owusu.

Richard Amo Appiah triumphed in the Men’s Physique competition and was followed by John Dadzie and Prince Osei Darkwa with sole contestant for the female version, Blessing Okonkwo also taking the award.

The newly introduced Female Bikini event attracted a lot of cheers from patrons who were thrilled by the postures and gestures of the fitness models.

From a field of 10 contestants, Victoria Mawusi emerged triumphant and was followed in second and third positions respectively by Vanessa Korleki and Lydia Bayor.

Winners were presented with certificates, bodybuilding supplements from Supplements SA and trophies to the ultimate winners.

President of the GBFA, Abdul Hayye-Yartey commended the athletes for the performances they churned out and urged all to train harder to improve upon this year’s performance.

BY ANDREW NORTEY