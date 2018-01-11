Saka: I’ll give my best to Karela

Experienced defender, Godfred Saka, has pledged to give off his best to his new club, Karela United FC, when the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL) commences next month.

The former Aduana FC player told the GNA Sports on Tuesday that, with his vast experience as a defender, he would offer a lot for the club to stay in the GPL.

Saka who penned a year’s contract with Karela last week said ‘I want to help them to stay in the season. I have much to offer to the club.

“I’ve been training and working hard and the team will see what Godfred is made of. I’ll continue with my good work rate on the pitch and the best will be seen of me,” he stated.

Saka completed his medicals on Tuesday and will be joining the team in the coming days.-GNA