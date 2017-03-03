Sahnoon to vie for GOC Sec Gen post

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) President, Mohammed Sahnoon has picked forms to contest for the position of General Secretary of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at its elective congress slated for March 15.

Spokesperson of the GCF, Mr. Dennis Moore picked the form on behalf of Sahnoon at the offices of the GOC on Wednesday.

According to the cycling boss, he intends to use his rich experience in sports administration to assist in the growth of sports in the country.

He added that, the GOC needs to be vibrant and work towards Ghana’s participation in international competitions to win medals.

“We need to work together to promote sports in the country and I believe that it is about time to take the GOC to a different level,” he stated.

Sahnoon became the President of the GCF in 2010 after he was elected into office unopposed and has gained international recognition for his exploits with the federation.

He was elected onto the International Cycling Union (UCI) Arbitral Board and Disciplinary Commission.