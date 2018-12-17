Sahnoon re-elected as GCF President

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF), successful held its electoral congress at Tamale on Saturday.

At the end of the process, Legal Practitioner and a member of the International Cycling Union (UCI) legal team, Mohammed Sahnoon of River Park Accra retained his position as the federation’s President for the next four years.

The Congress was scheduled for June this year but was postponed following an injunction filed by some aggrieved members of the federations against the elections.

The case was later withdrawn from court following interventions from the UCI and the Africa Cycling Union for a resolution to pave the way for the congress to go on.

Mr. Dennis Kweku Moore of River Park Cycling Club, Kumasi also retained his position as the Secretary General of the federation.

In all, 12 clubs were represented at this year’s congress.

Mr. Ali Umar of Pacesetters Cycling club was also elected as the federation’s treasurer.

Two new executive members were elected unopposed as well – Richard Zigah from Brong Ahafo region River Park and Bright Kwasi Nyarko of River Park Eastern region.

The Vice President and one executive member slots were not contested for.

However those vacant positions would be made open soon for subsequent elections to be held on December 29.

The federation is looking forward to maintaining the peace and tranquility needed to develop the sport.

Meanwhile, the federation has announced that there are plans to support one of its cyclists, Frederick Assor who has qualified for Tokyo 2020 in Tandem Cycling.