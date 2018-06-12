‘Sacking of Afriyie was illegitimate’

An executive member of Accra third division side, Daniel Sackey, has said it was illegitimate for the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to have fired his vice – George Afriyie.

“I was shocked when Nyantakyi sacked Afriyie and nobody got the nerves to challenge him when it was all-too clear that he had breached the GFA statutes,” he said.

The now suspended Nyantakyi on April 23, this year, dismissed his vice at an Executive Committee meeting – offering no definite reason and without recourse to the general statutes of the GFA.

“The GFA statutes are clear on the role of the president and gives lucid direction on the removal processes of a member of the executive committee.”

According to Sackey, who is vice chairman of Accra Heroes United, the contents of Article 35.2 give clear guidelines on how to remove a member “which was not followed through in the removal from office of the vice president.”

Article 30.3 gives the president of the GFA the powers to select the vice president but was silent on the removal processes.

“Thus, if Nyantakyi wanted to remove his vice, he should have consulted the contents of Article 35.2 or refer the matter to the General Assembly or the Association for determination of same.

Article 30.4 also states that members shall retain their positions on the Executive Committee for the whole duration of their mandate and may only be removed from their functions by a decision taken in conformity with these statues.

“However, Nyantakyi cut the functions without recourse to the statutes. Again, he failed to consult the general secretary of the GFA to include as agenda for the removal of the vice president in the meeting of April 23 as captured in Article 49.7.”

According to Article 49.7, the general secretary shall prepare the agenda of meetings of Congress, Executive Committee and Standing Committees in consultation with the president.

Nyantakyi has been handed a 90-day ban by FIFA Ethics Committee, which could be extended for an additional 45-day period, depending on the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Nyantakyi, who is also FIFA council member and CAF vice president, has come under fire following an undercover investigation done by Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas between 2016 and 2018.

Among others, Nyantakyi was filmed while negotiating how to create a sham agency to pocket 20 per cent of a supposed five-year sponsorship deal for the Ghana Premier League worth $15 million.

Nyantakyi has since resigned as the Ghana FA boss, creating a huge vacuum following the earlier sacking of his vice – a decision Mr Sackey asserted, must be reversed.

