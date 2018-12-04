… SA urged to bid for tourney

South Africa Football Association (SAFA) president Dr Danny Jordaan said on Sunday that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has asked the Association to seriously consider hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Jordaan was addressing the Association’s Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday. He said SAFA was asked to enter the race to host the tournament after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights to host the 2019 AFCON tournament.

Jordaan said SAFA will make the bid for AFCON 2019 but would first consult the Government and motivate a business case. He however, emphasised that the Government would have the final say in this matter.

“The Association reported a loss of R18 million which was accrued mainly due to the protracted Broadcasting contract rights involving SABC,” said SAFA in a statement.

In his opening remarks, Jordaan told the Congress that unlike some perceptions from certain quarters, the good performance by Banyana Banyana who won silver at the AWCON tournament was not by accident but a result of proper planning by the Association.

Jordaan also took issue with corporations and individuals who were riding on Banyana Banyana’s good performance by pledging some cash incentives which he argued was not sustainable and insincere. He said corporate must come on board and sponsor the girls instead of giving them a one off incentive.

He argued that Banyana Banyana’s case was not a charity case because such pledges were not sustainable and one-day wonder.

The SAFA President insisted that the commercial support for women sport was in a crisis whether in rugby, cricket or any other sport adding this should not be consigned to a Twitter or social media debate.

“We support the idea that women should get proper compensation but corporate and broadcasters must come on board,” he added.

He also reiterated his call this year that SAFA had made a bid for the 2023 for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.-Supersport