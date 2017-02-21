Russia rejects claim of Montenegro plot

Russia has denounced as absurd and unsubstantiated allegations that “Russian state bodies” were involved in an attempted coup in the Balkan state of Montenegro.

The alleged plot dates back to a series of arrests hours before Montenegro’s elections in October 2016.

At the time, Serb paramilitaries and Russian nationalists were blamed.

But prosecutor Milivoje Katnic has now named a Russian military figure as behind the alleged mission.

He said a Serb nationalist figure had been invited to Moscow by Eduard Sismakov, a former deputy military attache to Poland, with the aim of preventing Montenegro from joining Nato.

The alleged plotters are said to have planned to assassinate Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic.

The Sunday Telegraph quoted UK government sources as saying the plan had been directed by Russian intelligence officers with the support and blessing of Moscow.

As Montenegrins prepared to vote, more than 20 suspects were arrested. Prosecutors in November named two Russians as behind the alleged plot. One was Eduard Shirokov, another Vladimir Popov.

Mr. Katnic said on Sunday that the name Shirokov had been used as an alias by Eduard Sismakov.

“Nationalist structures in Russia are behind these events, but now we also know that Russian state bodies were involved,” he said, urging authorities in Moscow to investigate what had happened.

Montenegro is likely to join the Western military alliance this year, but the opposition Democratic Front Alliance has called for a referendum on the decision and tensions in the Balkan state have been running high in recent days. BBC

caption:At least 20 people were arrested as Montenegrins prepared to vote on October 16, 2016.