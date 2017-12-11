Rousing welcome for kick boxing champion Alhassan Okine

World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai and World Kickboxing Boxing Federation (WKBF) super welterweight champion, Alhassan Okoe Okine arrived in Ghana on Friday to a rousing welcome.

The Dubai based kick boxer has six title belts in the sport that appears to have provided a number of Ghanaians a source of livelihood.

His arrival coincided with preparation of the national kickboxing team training at the Pro Fighting Factory gym ahead of the African championship scheduled for Morocco this month.

Accompanied by a few family members and well wishers, the kickboxing champion acknowledged cheers from the fans who gathered to welcome him and in the process, bringing to halt activities at the arrival section of the Kotoka International Airport.

Briefing the media, Okoe Okine expressed gratitude to the fans for the support and described the sport as one that when supported will create a number of avenues to the youth in the country.

Having based in Dubai for the past 10 years, Okoe Okine has become a cult hero following his exploits in the ring.

But that, he explained, has also affected his fortunes as opponents now shy away from fights with him.

Consequently, Okoe is now contemplating combining fighting and coaching to impart his knowledge to new fighters emerging from Ghana.

Ahead of that, Okoe is concentrating on his preparation for the next WKBF title defense slated for either Australia or Thailand with an opponent yet to be named.

He called on government to provide infrastructure to develop and promote the sport which is fast gaining worldwide recognition and providing livelihood for the youth.

“Boxing has been flooded by the youth and has limited the opportunities available but the emergence of kickboxing has created a new platform for the youth to do something for themselves so I feel the state must do something about it.”

Mr Sammy Heywood Okine, a senior sports Journalist and Communications Director of the Ghana Kick Boxing Association told said the achievements of Alhassan Okine needs to be celebrated, having kept the flag of Ghana high for the past 11 years in Asia, specifically in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Okine who doubles as the Online Editor of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) sports personalities like Alhassan Okine should be held in high esteem and honoured.

BY ANDREW NORTEY