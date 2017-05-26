Rooney left out of England squad

WAYNE Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad, but Kieran Trippier is included.

England’s record goalscorer misses out, as expected, on a 25-man group for a June 10 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland and a friendly against France three days later.

Southgate did not select Rooney in his last squad and warned at the time the captain would find it hard to regain his spot unless he was playing “regularly in the biggest possible matches”.

And, although Jose Mourinho has used Rooney more frequently at Manchester United since injury ended Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s season, the 31-year-old was left on the bench until the last minute of Wednesday’s Europa league final.

Tottenham right-back Trippier is the one new face in the squad, but uncapped Ben Gibson retains his place after his late call-up for March’s win over Lithuania and West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell is also included.

Jermain Defoe, a scorer against Lithuania on his return to the side, keeps his place as one of four strikers while goalkeeper Jack Butland is back after injury.

And Marcus Rashford’s inclusion appears to rule him out of contention for the European U21 Championship which begins three days after the France game.

Southgate said: “The Scotland game is one of football’s great fixtures. We’re in a place in the group where a win can really put us in a very strong position, and that’s what we want to achieve.

“France is a great challenge for us. Our ambition with our friendly matches is to play the best possible teams – we’ve done that by playing Spain and Germany already. They’re teams we want to test ourselves against and these are great opportunities to learn and improve.

“A game away in the Stade de France will be a brilliant occasion for the players.” – Sky Sports