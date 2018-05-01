Robbers gun down cop …make away with GH¢900, 000

Four armed robbers on Sunday shot and killed General Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku during an attack on Plat and Plume Gold Refinery Company at Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region.

The robbers made away with GH¢900,000 belonging to the company.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that 33 suspects have been arrested following the attack and are assisting the police in their investigations.

In an interview, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said at about 7p.m. on Sunday, Shaibu Bashiru, 35 and Rajinder Singh, 50, an Indian national of Plat and Plume Gold Refinery Company Limited, based at Bogoso, reported at the station holding three 9mm empty shells and two damaged handcuffs.

The complainants, she said, told the police that at about 3:30 p.m. on that day, four masked armed robbers wielding a pistol invaded the company’s premises, tied up the security man and other workers.

DSP Adiku said the armed gang bolted with the cash of GH¢900,000 after they shot and killed General Lance Corporal Nicholas Duku of Tarkwa Divisional Police, who was escorting an unspecified amount of money belonging to Plat and Plume.

He explained that the gang ambushed General Lance Corporal Duku and fired shots at him and continued even when he run for cover bleeding.

“They escaped with the booty and later abandoned their vehicle, Nissan Roque with registration number GE 411-16 at Opong Valley junction, near Bogoso. Efforts are being made to get suspects arrested,” she added.

DSP Adiku said 33 suspects from the refinery company have been arrested on suspicion and being questioned by investigators.