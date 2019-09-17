Road safety experts from West Africa brainstorm in Accra

The 9th West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Annual General Meeting (AGM) aimed at highlighting the significant contribution made towards the reduction of road traffic crashes is underway in Accra.

It also seeks to review the strength and weakness in the face of growing road challenges in the sub-region in road safety management.

Fourteen-member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are attending the four-day event being held under the theme, “Evaluating road safety performances in West Africa under the decade of action for road safety”.

Addressing the media, the Executive Director of National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, said road crashes had been identified both globally and domestically as a socio-economic challenge which ranked as one of the most challenges confronting West African countries.

According to her, the frequent occurrence of road traffic crashes in developing countries was increasing and the number of those with fatalities and serious injuries was a considerable problem.

“Provisional statistics from January to August this year show that Greater Accra which comprises Accra and Tema has the unpleasant tag as the most accident-prone region,” Mrs Obiri-Yeboah.

She indicated that, the gathering would bring countries of the West African sub-region closer in order to collaborate and share ideas to sustain integration for socio-economic development.

The NRSC Executive Director stated that, it would be used to discuss what should be done to ensure that motor riders wore their crash helmets when on the road.

In addition, she said the event would serve as a platform to discuss the inclusion of road safety into the basic curriculum in schools and to examine the children on it.

“We will also discuss the United Nations (UN) safety convention to know whether countries have ratified it,” she added.

She stated that, WARSO was established on May 8, by the former president of ECOWAS, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas to promote road safety.

“WARSO Day, which is observed on May 8, each year, is a landmark approach towards the promotion of road safety in the sub-region,” she added.

Its mandate is to promote safe road transport in the sub-region through knowledge and experience sharing among member countries.

BY ABEDUWAA LUCY APPIAH